Teresa Martin Published 2:12 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

Teresa Dawn Martin, 56, of Cottageville, West Virginia, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Martin.

There will be no services held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.