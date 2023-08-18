Yost takes action on odometer tampering Published 12:00 am Friday, August 18, 2023

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is spearheading legal action against a Columbus used-car dealership, Uncle B Auto, and its owner, Bethrand Ekeanyanwu, following allegations of odometer-tampering and deceptive practices.

The lawsuit also highlights the dealership’s failure to deliver titles and its misrepresentations to consumers.

“Exposing this odometer-tampering scheme is unraveling a web of deceit,” Yost said. “My office has been committed to following this trail to protect consumers from future sham practices.”

During a recent investigation involving Kalango Links, another dealership sued by Yost earlier this year, it was revealed that both Uncle B and Kalango Links previously operated from a shared lot in Columbus. The investigation prompted Yost to initiate legal proceedings in Franklin County Common Pleas Court against Uncle B.

The lawsuit alleges that Uncle B violated several consumer protection laws, including the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act, the Certificate of Motor Vehicle Title Act and the Odometer Rollback and Disclosure Act.

Yost is seeking restitution for affected consumers who bought vehicles from Uncle B. Additionally, the lawsuit requests the imposition of civil penalties and seeks to prohibit Ekeanyanwu from acquiring or maintaining auto-dealer or salesperson licenses.