Horseman’s Association to hold fundraiser Saturday Published 12:00 am Saturday, August 19, 2023

SOUTH POINT — A fundraising bake sale is set for today (Staurday, Aug. 19) to benefit the Horseman’s Association youth group.

Laura Adkins, president of the LCHA, said the event is to raise funds for a trip for the youth and will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Tractor Supply, located at 367 Sandusky Service Rd. in South Point, just off U.S. 52.

In addition to selling baked goods, Adkins said there will also be horse rides for children, which will be $3.

Adkin said LCHA has been around for more than four decades and has a focus on youth activities.

Email newsletter signup

“We try to keep them off the streets and out of trouble,” she said, stating they teach children equestrian skills.

She said they offer events for youth through adults and host end-of-year awards for those who take part.

Events take place at the horse park, located at 475 Commerce Dr. in Ironton, near the Ohio Department of Transportation garage.

Other events planned by LCHA in coming weeks are:

• A trail challenge, set for 2 p.m. on Sept. 9. Entry fee is $10. Adkins said this will be an obstacle course and creates conditions similar to being “out in the woods.”

• A Family Fun Show, set for 6 p.m. on Sept. 8, featuring various equine activities. Participants must pre-register at least 30 minutes in advance.

• The group’s next monthly Saturday show, featuring 24 classes and events, is set for Sept. 30.

For more information on LCHA and events, contact Adkins at 304-360-0013.