Inexperience hampers Redmen in loss to Falcons Published 10:02 pm Saturday, August 19, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

MINFORD — The Rock Hill Redmen give a whole new meaning to Who’s Who.

Having to replace almost the entire starting lineup after heavy graduation losses, the new-look Redmen battled veteran and heavily favored Minford the entire game only to see the Falcons rally in the fourth quarter for a 17-7 win on Friday in the season opener.

“We did some good things and the kids played hard and ran hard,” said Rock Hill head coach Mark Lutz. “We just have so many new players who haven’t been in any action. This is an awfully young and inexperienced team.”

Although the game was scoreless in the first quarter, Minford began a drive at its own 48 yards line to the Rock Hill 13-yard line. Faced with a fourth-and-6, Myles Montgomery was called upon to attempt a field goal and he booted one through the uprights from 29 yards out with 9:16 left in the half.

Rock Hill answered with a time-consuming 60-yard, 15-play scoring drive. Levi Jiles carried the final 3 attempts as he ran for 15, 4 and 2 yards to put Rock Hill ahead.

Connor Blagg’s conversion kick gave Rock Hill a 7-3 lead with just 1:49 left in the half.

Minford threatened to take the lead in the third quarter and reach the Rock Hill 25-yard line. But a fourth down pass was intercepted by Anthony Stamper at the 7-yard line.

Rock Hill was forced to punt and Minford began the fourth quarter at its own 47.

A 29-yard run by Jeff Picas got the ball to the 16 but the Redmen limited the Falcons to 7 yards in 3 plays and a 5-yard penalty moved the ball back to the 14 and it was fourth down.

But quarterback Peyton Caudill scrambled to to his right and threw a pass into the end zone that was caught by Brysen McQuate for the go-ahead touchdown.

Montgomery’s kick made it 10-7 with 9:26 left to play.

Rock Hill got a 22-yard kickoff return by Jiles to the 48 but Rock Hill couldn’t capitalize and was forced to punt.

The Falcons’ Mason Book caught the punt and returned it 77 yards for a touchdown with 8:05 to play.

Rock Hill finished with 174 total yards and Minford 179.

Stamper ran 16 times for 54 yards and Jiles 13 times for 50 yards. Dallin Cox was 5-of-11 passing for 54 yards.

Pica ran 19 times and gained 105 of Minford’s 136 rushing yards. Caudill was 7-of-11 for 43 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Rock Hill 0 7 0 0 = 7

Minford 0 3 0 14 = 17

Second Quarter

Mn — Myles Montgomery 29 field goal 9:16

RH — Levi Jiles 2 run (Connor Blagg kick) 1:49

Fourth Quarter

Mn — Brysen McQuate 14 pass from Peyton Caudill (Myles Montgomery kick) 9:26

Mn — Mason book 77 punt return (Myles Montgomery kick) 8:05

RHMn

First downs 10 9

Rushes-yards 41-120 34-136

Passing yards 54 43

Total yards 174 179

Cmp-Att-Int 5-11-0 7-11-1

Fumbles-lost 3-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 5-35 9-65

Punts-average 4-29.3 3-39.7

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–Rock Hill: Levi Jiles 13-50, Anthony Stamper 16-54, Gage Clutters 9-29, Dallin Cox 2-minus 14, Chase Sizemore 1-1; Minford: Jeff Pica 19-105, Mason Bradley 9-27, Peyton Caudill 4-7, Mason Book 1-0, J.D. Matiz 1-minus 3.

PASSING–Rock Hill: Dallin Cox 5-11-0 54; Minford: Peyton Caudill 7-11-1 43 TD.

RECEIVING–Rock Hill: Anthony Stamper 2-22, Levi Jiles 1-20, Gage Clutters 1-9, Blake Porter 1-3; Minford: Brysen McQuate 4-18 TD, Collin Rice 1-10, Troy Rhodes 1-8, J.D. Matiz 1-7.