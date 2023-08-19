Shockley, Maynard lead Panthers over Vikings Published 2:58 am Saturday, August 19, 2023

By RYAN WALKER

For The Ironton Tribune

WILLOW WOOD — Seniors Camron Shockley and Dannie Maynard accounted for five touchdowns and the Chesapeake defense tallied four interceptions, as the Panthers defeated the Symmes Valley Vikings 39-7 on Friday night in the Battle for the Paddle.

Shockley, who rushed for a game-high 131 yards, scored both of his touchdowns in the opening quarter.

Maynard finished the night with 89 yards and two scores on the ground. His other score was through the air.

“I thought both of them ran well,” said Chesapeake head coach Todd Knipp. “Our kids did a good job of being able to block and seal and give those guys a chance to be successful in space.”

For both teams, it wasn’t the prettiest of games. In total, the two squads amassed 217 yards in penalties.

But despite the messy play, the Panthers were able to take advantage of Vikings’ mistakes.

“We were able to kinda capitalize on their mistakes,” said Knipp. “And we got new life on drives and then we were able to capitalize and be able to punch it in.”

“We had a lot of self-inflicted errors that we’ve got to clean up if we want to be successful as we move forward.”

Chesapeake was able to capitalize on their opening possession, as a dead ball penalty following a sack on third down, kept the Panthers’ drive alive.

Two plays later, Shockley would take a sweep around end, and race 43 yards down the Panther sideline for an early 6-0 lead.

Chesapeake (1-0) would hold the Vikings to a three-and-out and marched 56 yards in seven plays for another score. The final play would be a 20-yard scamper by Shockley into the end zone.

Brooklyn McComas would add the extra point to extend Chesapeake’s lead to 13-0 with 4:00 remaining in the first quarter.

Symmes Valley (0-1) would put together their best drive of the night, moving 51 yards to the Panther 19.

Andy Strow highlighted the drive by completing four passes for 27 yards, with one of those completions being an 11-yard pitch-and-catch to Sam McCleese on third down, to move the chains.

But facing a fourth-and-11 to begin the second quarter, Strow’s pass would be picked off to end the scoring threat.

The Panthers would again take advantage of the miscue and put together a time-consuming drive that melted 7:51 off the clock.

Fullback Phillip Thacker extended the drive on a third down draw play for a 26-yard pickup to put the Panthers in Symmes Valley territory.

Thacker finished the night with 101 yards on 17 carries.

Facing a fourth-and-goal at the Viking 5, the Panthers decided to roll the dice and go for it.

Quarterback Drew Plantz rolled out to his left and hit Maynard for the 5-yard touchdown toss and a 19-0 lead with 4:01 remaining before halftime.

In need of a big play, the Vikings would get one from freshman Case Webb, who would break loose for a 52-yard touchdown dash with 1:48 left in the quarter.

Webb would lead all Vikings rushers on the night, with 59 yards on four carries.

Aydan Taylor’s extra point kick would make it 19-7 at the half.

But the momentum would stay with Chesapeake, as Maynard would intercept a pass on the second play of the third quarter and give the ball back to the Panthers.

Chesapeake would need nine plays — all on the ground — to find the end zone again. This time Maynard would break loose again for a 12-yard scoring run and a 25-7 advantage.

Maynard would add his third score of the night on a 27-yard run to make the score 32-7 with 1:49 remaining in the game.

Defensive back Corey Davis would add the exclamation point, picking off a pass and racing 38-yards into the end zone to make the final score 39-7.

Symmes Valley will be on the road next Friday against Rock Hill and Chesapeake hosts Minford.

Chesapeake 13 6 6 14 = 39

South Point 0 7 0 0 = 7

First Quarter

C — Camron Shockley 43 run (kick failed), 9:25

C — Camron Shockley 20 run (Brooklyn McComas kick), 4:00

Second Quarter

C — Dannie Maynard 5 pass from Drew Plantz (kick failed), 4:01

SV — Case Webb 52 run (Aydan Taylor kick), 1:48.

Third Quarter

C — Dannie Maynard 12 run (kick failed), 6:54.

Fourth Quarter

C — Dannie Maynard 27 run (Brooklyn McComas kick), 1:49.

C — Corey Davis 38 interception return (Brooklyn McComas kick), :57.

——

C SV

First downs 17 7

Rushes-yards 51-327 24-93

Passing yards 26 31

Total yards 353 124

Cmp-Att-Int 4-5-1 5-13-4

Fumbles-lost 2-0 2-0

Penalties-yards 7-142 8-75

Punts-average 2-32.0 3-26.0

———

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–Chesapeake: Camron Shockley 15-131 2TD, Dannie Maynard 12-89 2TD, Phillip Thacker 17-101, Drew Plantz 5-minus 7, Corey Davis 2-13; Symmes Valley: Case Webb 4-59 TD, Sam McCleese 4-10, Will Jones 5-24, Dylan Urban 1-minus 2, Andy Strow 4-minus 12, Gradee Holland 3-3, Randy Adkins 3-11.

PASSING–Chesapeake: Drew Plantz 4-5-1 26; Symmes Valley: Andy Strow 5-11-3 31, Gradee Holland 0-1-1 0.