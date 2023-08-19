Wizardfest set for Nov. 11-12 Published 12:00 am Saturday, August 19, 2023

Ironton Wizardfest is set to make a return this fall, the fifth installment of the annual Harry Potter-themed festival.

Organizer Brad Bear said the event will take place in downtown Ironton from Nov. 11-12 and that guests have been announced.

This year will see two actors from the Harry Potter films, who will be available to meet with fans and for autographs and photos.

Email newsletter signup

Bear said Chris Rankin, who portrayed Percy Weasley, will make a return visit to Wizardfest, while Josh Herdman, who played Gregory Goyle, will also appear.

Wizardfest launched in 2018 and has taken place each fall, with the exception of 2020, when events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for the rest of the event, Bear said “everything is returning from before,” including such staples as the BARKer Farm and Petting Zoo, Lego displays, escape rooms and Appalachian-themed crafters, such as a blacksmith and glass blower.

Bear said the escape rooms, now called “riddle rooms,” have been expanded, while the Wizard Academy has new faculty.

Bear said events will take place along Third Street, in the Ro-Na Theater, the Ironton City Center and the Brumberg Building. He said they are also looking at other locations downtown for events.

Saturday night will see the return of the late night Wizard’s Ball, for adult attendees, for which Bear said a third of tickets have already sold.

Tickets to Wizardfest, the ball and autograph events can be purchased at www.irontonwizardfest.com