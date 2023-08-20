Building condemned after collapse Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 20, 2023

Was home to Bethesda Services

An Ironton building was closed off and condemned on Wednesday, after a portion of its wall collapsed.

The Ironton Fire Department received a call at about 10:31 a.m. after part of the building, located at 202 N. Fifth St., fell, fire chief Mike Mahlmeister said.

Mahlmeister said, when firefighters arrived, they found a hole, about 10-12 feet in the wall, as well a 10-foot crack and part of a wall bulging.

He said Bethesda Services, who was renting the building, was told to evacuate the structure.

“We told them they shouldn’t go in, due to safety,” Mahlmeister said.

He said the fire department then called the city water department, as well as American Electric Power, to have utilities shut off.

He said the damage could be seen inside the building as well.

“An inside wall was pulling away from the flooring,” Mahlmeister said.

He said they then contacted the city compliance officer, who condemned the structure.

By Wednesday evening, the building was taped off and Bethesda was removing belongings and equipment from the building.

Mahlmeister said the company, a recovery services operation, was already in the process of moving to another location when the collapse, which was due to the building’s age, took place.

He said the owner of the structure was contacted to work on resolving the situation with the property.