Dean Caldwell

Published 7:08 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

By Obituaries

Dean Caldwell, 81, of Proctorville, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Marie Caldwell.

There will be a funeral service held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington.  Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Email newsletter signup

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

CJ Fugate

Marcia Jenkins

Stephen Faust

Danny Adkins

Print Article

  • Polls

    A proposal to legalize recreational adult use of marijuana will appear November’s ballot in Ohio – Do you support it?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections