Dean Caldwell Published 7:08 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

Dean Caldwell, 81, of Proctorville, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Marie Caldwell.

There will be a funeral service held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Email newsletter signup

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.