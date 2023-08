Richard Pennington Published 7:04 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

Richard Lee Pennington, 59, of Wheelersburg, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in a local nursing home facility.

Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

