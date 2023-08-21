Ruth Yates Published 7:04 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

April 8, 1932 — Aug. 20, 2023

Ruth Marie Yates, 91, of Kitts Hill, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 at Woodland Oaks Health Care Facility in Ashland, Kentucky.

She was born April 8, 1932 in Ironton, the daughter of the late James R. Willis and Alice (Mitchell) Willis.

Ruth was a 1950 graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert Willis, Eugene Willis, Herbert Willis, Glenn Willis, Manford Willis, Virginia Johnson, Opal Deeds and Helen Noble.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Ginger (Tim) Alford, of Kitts Hill, and Teresa (David) Sanders, of Grove City; her grandchildren, Todd (Lara) Alford, of Willow Wood, John Sanders, of Grove City, and Sarah (Jacob) Sanders, of Galloway; and her great-grandchildren, Oliver McNeal, Jake Alford and Cohen Jansen.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton, with Dr. Kevin Willis officiating. Visitation will be noon until the time of service, also at Woodland Cemetery.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.