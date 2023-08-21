Sally Wiley Published 7:02 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

Sally Lavonne “Nance” Wiley, 79, of Ironton, previously of Columbus, passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Close to Home in Ironton.

Nance is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel “Skip” Wiley; her parents, John (Vera) Metcalf and Ruth Johnston; and her daughter, Julie Ann McGreevy.

She is survived by her nephew, William Gregory (Kathy) Barnetson, of Americus, Georgia; grandson, Tyler (Kelsey) Derflinger of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Skylar Ann Derflinger and Braylon Rogers; sister-in-law, Beth Ann Barnetson, of Hudson, Florida; and niece, Suzanne R. (Michael) Kiggin, of Powell.

Sally attended White Hall Yearling Schools in Columbus and was a former administrative assistant for Pepsi Cola in Huntington, West Virginia, where she worked for 23 years. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and attended home games for over 50 years with her husband, Skip. She was of the Methodist Faith.

Funeral service will be noon Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeremy Shamblin officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

To offer the Wiley family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.