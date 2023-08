Stephen Faust Published 7:07 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

Stephen Sanford Faust, 67, of Proctorville, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

There will be a visitation held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com