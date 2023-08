Tricia Nicholson Published 7:03 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

Tricia Sue Jenkins Nicholson 68 of South Point, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery with Pastor Bob Bradley officiating. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St. in Ironton, is honored to be assisting the Nicholson family.

