FOCUS: Memory Lane 8-19-23

The Waterloo Wonders cheerleaders are seen at Windsor High School. Pictured are principal Oakley Collins and, front, Bernice Dennison Whitrock and Lois Elcessor, back, Debbie Sullivan Watson and Elva Callicot, along with teacher George Hall. (Photo shared with The Tribune in 1992 by Debbie Conley)
A cruise line makes its way through downtown Ironton in 1991. The weekly cruises, mostly comprised of teens, had drawn complaints from downtown businesses and residents. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo)
Fourth grader Johnny Layne shows his mother, Joyce, the first locker of his school career in 1991 at Ironton Middle School. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo)
The Class of 1936 at Mason Aid High School. (photo submitted by Mae Harper Mannon in 1991)
The Ellisonville Midgets baseball team in 1938. Pictured are, from left, front, Harold Schrader, Mickey Wilds, Joe Wilds, Lloyd Davis and Bo Turvey; second row, captain Henry Kidd, manager, Roy Kidd, (no first name given) Bowman, John Bamer, Frank Kline, Elton Lynd and Matt Blagg, sponsor. The team’s business sponsor was Goldcamp Hardware. (Photo submitted to Tribune in 1991 by Kline)
Russell Hairston watches as Ted Sprouse puts their state grand campion appaloosa stallion through paces in 1991. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo)