Josie Malone Published 5:42 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Feb. 9, 1938 — Aug. 21, 2023

Josie Lou Malone, 85, of Springfield, passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at the Springfield Regional Medical Center.

The Waterloo native was born Feb. 9, 1938, a daughter to the late John Michael Brown and Nelia Lucille (Wilkes) Brown.

She is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 69 years, William “Bill” Malone, whom she married April 18, 1954.

Josie attended Waterloo High School and was a former district manager for Cassano’s Pizza King in Springfield. She was a former member of the Palestine Baptist Church in Lawrence County and attended the Springfield Church of Nazarene.

Josie was a wonderful, loving, wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her time with family and was always there when they needed her the most.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by daughter in-law, Cynthia Malone; granddaughter, Kasey Malone; great-grandson, Silas Malone; three brothers, Carl (Bud) Barton, Warren (Tuck) Brown and Kenneth Ray Brown; 10 sisters, Anna Clarkston, Mary Brown, Opal Pierce, Gladys Anderson, Eula Jean Strait, Mildred Adkins, Lillian Carmon, Virginia McNutt, Georgia Little and Judy Phyllis Boggs.

In addition to her husband, those left to cherish her memory are her five beautiful children, Larry (Joni) Malone, of Springfield, Joey (Lola) Malone, of Mechanicsburg, Kevin Malone, of Clinton, Kentucky, Peggy Malone, of Fairborn, and Wayne “Eddie” Malone, of Springfield; and a brother, Dale (Robin) Webb, of Waterloo.

She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Friday at Aid Cemetery, State Route 141, Aid, with Pastor Scott Jenkins officiating. Phillips Funeral Home 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, Ohio is honored to be assisting the family.

To make condolences to the Malone family please visit our website at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net