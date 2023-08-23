Giving back (WITH GALLERY) Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Company donates new picnic tables to Ironton splash park area

ServPro of Southern Scioto and Lawrence Counties is celebrating their 25th year in business and the company hosted an event on Saturday at the Ironton Farmer s Market to coincide with their donation to the public space.

The Ironton-based company donated five new picnic tables to the area beside the splash park.

“We are here to dedicate to the City of Ironton new picnic tables, including a handicapped-accessible one,” owner Beverly Dunlap said. “We got rid of the old ones and brought in new ones.”

Debby Snodgrass, marketing manager for the company, said that, for the accessible table, they had it custom made, noting that alterations were done to one of the five.

As part of the dedication of the new tables, Snodgrass said the company invited the public, through social media, to come by for the event.

Paint was on hand and children and families were asked to leave their handprints on the tables to decorate them.

In addition, cotton candy and gift bags provided to children, while cars and an race track were set up from 259 Motors and Inflatables, of Ironton.

“We set this up free for the kids,” 529 owner Antonio Murphy said. “We are here to support ServPro and what they are doing for the community. It’s a great thing, blessing kids with this opportunity.”

Two hours into the event, Snodgrass said they estimated about 50 children had taken part in the painting event.

She said the company has more community events planned for the future.