Indiana man drowns in Scioto County Published 3:10 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Man fell from log while fishing

The Scioto County Sheriffs Office reported that a man died after crowning in Brush Creek on Sunday.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said 911 received a call at about 6:59 p.m., stating Henry Hmung, 38, had fallen into Brush Creek, between the Tatman Coe and McDermott Pond creek split area.

Email newsletter signup

Thoroughman said deputies, along with emergency medical squads, responded to the scene. Deputies learned that Hmung had been fishing with a friend when he fell from a log. He attempted to get to the water’s edge, when the current pulled him under.

Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Fire Department and Police Department assisted with a boat, drone and dive team. They retrieved Hmung’s body from the bottom of the creek, approximately two feet from where he went under.