Commercial truck driver student aid program accepting applications Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

COLUMBUS — Ohio students seeking to earn a Commercial Driver’s License have a new opportunity to receive financial aid thanks to an Ohio Department of Higher Education program.

The Commercial Truck Driver Student Aid Program is meant to promote and encourage job growth for Ohio’s commercial drivers through educational training in programs related to employment opportunities. Funds awarded to eligible institutions through a competitive application process will be disbursed in the form of grants and loans to students who enroll in approved CDL training programs at those institutions. The Student Aid program received continued support in the state’s biennial budget bill (HB33), signed by Gov. DeWine in June.

“The continued budgetary support shows how important this program is to Ohio’s economy,” ODHE Chancellor Randy Gardner said. “Commercial truck drivers are essential to Ohio’s success, and I commend Governor DeWine and the General Assembly for their leadership in providing another round of funding to help Ohio students succeed.”

Students receiving funds to complete a CDL program must commit to reside and be employed in Ohio for a minimum of one year upon completion of the program. A total of up to $2,550,000 in funding is available through the program in this funding round, and eligible institutions can request a maximum of $200,000 to support their CDL programs.

Application materials can be found at highered.ohio.gov/cdl.

CDL programs must qualify as eligible through the Ohio Department of Public Safety for students enrolled in these programs to be candidates for grants and loans.

The application period for institutions opens today. Application materials can be found on the ODHE website at https://highered.ohio.gov/cdl.