Dunlap, Jarrell hat tricks spark Lady Dragons win Published 10:38 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — The Fairland Lady Dragons must have a new phone because they dialed up a lot of offense on Thursday.

Molly Dunlap and Joelie Jarrell each had hat tricks as 8 different players scored in a 14-1 Ohio Valley Conference soccer win over the Chesapeake Lady Panthers.

Dunlap and Jarrell had 3 goals and 2 assists each while Angela Li had a brace with 2 goals and added an assist.

Kali Hall scored one goal to go with an assists while Haley Shrout, Morgan Butcher, Alexis LaFon and Katie Stitt all had one goal.

Jena Picklesimer handed out an assist while Stitt had 2 saves as the goalkeeper.

Brooklyn McComas scored the Lady Panthers’ goal.