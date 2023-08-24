Flyers ‘foursome’ keys 6-2 over Huntington St. Joseph Published 12:37 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Los Angeles Rams of the NFL American football team had a defensive line in the late 1960s and early 70s known as The Fearsome Foursome.

Email newsletter signup

One of the famous quartet was Coy Bacon of Ironton.

The St. Joseph Flyers unleaded their own Fearsome Foursome with all the members from Ironton.

Brady Medinger, Landon Rowe, Wesley Neal and Jack Whaley combined for 5 goals and 6 assists in a 6-2 win over the Huntington St. Joseph Fighting Irish in a soccer game on Tuesday at the Kennedy Center.

Rowe scored 2 goals and had 2 assists to lead the group. Medinger had 2 goals, Neal a goal and an assist, Whlay racked up 3 assists and Eli Whaley scored a goal.

The Flyers took a 3-0 lead in the first half.

Medinger had a goal at the 31:05 mark with an assist from Neal.

Less than 2 minutes later Medinger scored again with an assist from Jack Whaley.

Eli Whaley then capped the first half scoring using an assist from Rowe to score with 18:14 on the clock.

Rowe and Jack Whaley teamed up to start the second half with Rowe getting 2 goals and Whaley 2 assists. The goals came rapidly at 38:10 and 36:56.

Neal capped the Flyers’ scoring with 28:50 to play as he got an assist from Rowe to make it 6-0.

Brier Wagner had 2 goals for the Irish over the final 15 minutes of the game.

The Flyers host Rock Hill at 6 p.m. on Monday.

St. Joseph 3 3 = 6

Hunt. St. Joe 0 2 = 2

First Half

ISJ — Brady Medinger (assist Wesley Neal) 31:05

ISJ — Brady Medinger (assist Jack Whaley) 29:27

ISJ — Eli Whaley (assist Landon Rowe) 18:14

Second Half

ISJ — Landon Rowe (assist Jack Whaley) 38:10

ISJ — Landon Rowe (assist Jack Whaley) 36:56

ISJ — Wesley Neal (assist Landon Rowe) 28:50

HSJ — Brier Wagner (unassisted) 15:00

HSJ — Brier Wagner (assist Gabe Miller) 5:40

—————

Statistics

Shots: Flyers 18, Irish 22

Shots on Goal: Flyers 13, Irish 16

Goalkeeper saves: Flyers Evan Balestra 14, Irish 7

Corner kicks: Flyers 8, Irish 7

Fouls: Flyers 4, Irish 1