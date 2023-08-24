No citations at sobriety checkpoint Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

The Ohio State Highway patrol stopped nearly 500 cars at a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, but no citations or diversions came about as a result.

The checkpoint was set up for an hour and a half on State Route 7, beginning at 9 p.m.

According to a news release from the Ohio Department of Public Safety, troopers spent about 13 seconds, on average, per vehicle going through the checkpoint, with eight officers working on site.

Email newsletter signup

No refusals were reported and none of the vehicles stopped resulted in an arrest or citation.

Troopers were assisted on site by the Ohio Department of Transportation garage.