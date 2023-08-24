Phyllis “Norma” Floyd

Phyllis “Norma” Jean Floyd, 80, of South Point, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, with Rev. Lenny Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home Saturday.

To offer condolences to the Floyd family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

