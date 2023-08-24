Turnovers prove costly to Pointers in loss to Boyd County in opener Published 10:30 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — It’s better to give than to receive. Except in football.

The South Point Pointers gave the ball away 5 times that helped the Boyd County Lions roll to a 46-7 opening game win on Friday.

The Lions took the opening kickoff and drove 53 yards in just 3 plays to score. Rhett Holbrook hit Garrett Crum with a 27-yard scoring pass and Maverick Boyd’s conversion kick made it 7-0.

South Point recovered a fumble punt at the Lions’ 39 but failed to score when Boyd County got an interception in the end zone.

Boyd County then went 70 yards for the score as Holbrook ran the final yard and it was 14-0.

Another interception gave the ball back to the Lions who drove for the score on a 9-yard run by Holbrook and it was 20-0 with 7:11 left in the half.

The Pointers had a drive stall at the Lions’ 26 and on the ensuing play Holbrook hooked up with Cole Hicks on a 74-yard scoring pass play and it was 26-0.

South. Point had its lone scoring drive in the second quarter that was set up on a long kickoff return and a facemark penalty to put the ball on the Lions’ 26. Corey Otzenberger ran 18 yards 2 plays later for the score. Beenji Johnson booted the conversion and it was 26-7 with 2:53 left in the half.

The Lions scored on their first possession of the third quarter when Marcus Brumfield caught a 6-yard scoring pass on fourth down and it was 33-7.

A fumble helped set up the Lions next score as Holbrook hit Crum with a 10-yard scoring pass and it was 39-7.

Boyd County capped the scoring when Dakota Thompson ran 4 yards for a touchdown with 10:50 to play.

Holbrook finished 13-of-15 passing for 191 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also ran for 2 scores.

The Pointers only managed 74 rushing yards with Haney hitting 11 of 25 passing for 164 yards but 3 interceptions. Brayden Hanshaw had 6 receptions for 78 yards.

Boyd County 14 12 13 7 = 46

South Point 0 7 0 0 = 7

First Quarter

BC — Garrett Crum 27 pass from Rhett Holbrook (Maverick Boyd kick) 10:40

BC — Rhett Holbrook 1 run (Boyd kick) 4:33

Second Quarter

BC — Rhett Holbrook 9 run (kick failed) 7:11

BC — Cole Hicks 74 pass from Rhett Holbrook (kick failed) 3:49

SP — Corey Otzenberger 18 run (Beenji Johnson kick) 2:53

Third Quarter

BC — Marcus Brumfield 6 pass from Rhett Holbrook (Maverick Boyd kick) 5:15

BC — Garrett Crum 10 pass from Rhett Holbrook (kick failed) 4:33

Fourth Quarter

BC — Dakota Thompson 4 run (Boyd kick) 10:50

———

BC SP

First downs 15 9

Rushes-yards 27-141 20-74

Passing yards 191 164

Total yards 332 238

Cmp-Att-Int 14-17-1 11-25-3

Fumbles-lost 2-0 2-2

Penalties-yards 5-65 4-53

———

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–Boyd County: Dakota Thompson 7-85, Christian Deboard 2-5, Rhett Holbrook 8-6, Christian Collins 3-22, Hunter Hedrick 2-8, Marcus Brumfield 2-9, Brody Castle 3-6; South Point: Blaine Freeman 10-37, Corey Otzenberger 4-21, Xathan Haney 6-16.

PASSING–Boyd County: Rhett Holbrook 13-15-1 191, Marcus Brumfield 1-1-0 5; South Point: Xathan Haney 11-25-3 164.

RECEIVING–Boyd County: Garrett Cum 3-37, Cameron Collins 2-32, Cayden Butler 1-5, Dakota Thompson 2-19, Cole Hicks 4-90, Marcus Brumfield 2-13; South Point: Kam Miller 1-9, Brayden Hanshaw 6-78, Davon Lewis 3-53, Eli Wilburn 1-24.