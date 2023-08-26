Dragons quick-strike offense too much for Rockets Published 8:04 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Dragons made quick work of the Wellston Golden Rockets.

Literally.

The Dragons used plenty of big plays to generate quick scores as they blasted the Rockets 56-21 on Friday.

Fairland (2-0) ran just 30 plays but had 338 total yards with most of it coming in the first half.

Jack Hayden had some big plays as he gained 85 of his 90 rushing yards on one scoring run. He also caught 2 passes for 37 yards.

Kam Kitts had big plays but they came in the kicking game and on defense. Kitts ran a kickoff back for a score and returned an interception for another touchdown.

Quarterback Peyton Jackson was 8-of-11 for 145 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also ran 3 times for 50 yards and a score.

Meanwhile, the Dragons’ defense held Wellston to just 2 nets yards rushing, 27 passing and 3 first downs in the first half against the first team.

The Rockets gained 204 yards rushing, 10 passing and had 6 first downs in the second half against the Fairland reserves.

Kitts quickly set the tone for the game by returning the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown. Aeden Miller kicked the first of 8 conversions.

A 20-yards pass from Jackson to Hayden set up Kitts’ 2-yard scoring run with 6:23 left in the first quarter and it was 14-0.

After forcing a second punt, Jackson completed 3 passes covering 17, 14 and 31 yards with the latter a touchdown catch and run to Brycen Hunt and it was 21-0 with 1:39 n the first quarter clock.

It was Kitts again with a quick strike when he snagged a deflected second down pass and returned it 43 yards for the score and a 28-0 lead.

The Rockets put together a modest drive from their 37 to the Dragons’ 39. But 2 straight plays lost 6 yards and forced a punt.

Fairland got the ball at its own 15-yard line and Hayden bolted 85 yards for a touchdown on the first down run and it was 35-0.

Jackson hit Hayden with a 17-yard scoring strike with 3:20 to go in the half and then rambled 10 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the half and it was 49-0 at the break.

Wellston put together an 8-play, 66-yard drive to start the second half with Seth Lambert going the final yards for the score. Michael Weber kicked the conversion.

The Fairland reserves had their own scoring drive keyed by Lucas Bompus 24-yard run and capped by Hayden — now playing quarterback — and a 3-yard run.

Wellston got the next 2 scored on a 47-yard run by quarterback Johnny Scott and then Mason Collins raced 73 yards on the final play of the game. Weber added the conversion after each score.

Next Friday, Fairland visits Ironton and Wellston travels too Minford.

Wellston 0 0 7 14 = 21

Fairland 28 21 7 0 = 56

First Quarter

Fa — Kam Kitts 82 kickoff return (Aeden Miller kick) 11:40

Fa — Kam Kitts 2 run (Aeden Miller kick) 6:23

Fa — Brycen Hunt 31 pass from Peyton Jackson (Aeden Miller kick) 1:39

Fa — Kam Kitts 43 interception return (Aeden Miller kick) 0:31

Second Quarter

Fa — Jack Hayden 85 run (Aeden Miller kick) 6:32

Fa — Jack Hayden 23 pass from Peyton Jackson (Aeden Miller kick) 3:20

Fa — Peyton Jackson 10 run (Aeen Miller kick) 0:05

Third Quarter

W — Seth Lambert 1 run run Michael Weber kick) 6:43

Fa — Jack Hayden 5 run (Aeden Miller kick) 0:00

Fourth Quarter

W — Johnny Scott 47 run (Michael Weber kick) 10:05

W — Mason Collins 73 run (Michael Weber kick) 0:39

———

WFa

First downs 9 14

Rushes-yards 26-206 19-193

Passing yards 37 145

Total yards 243 338

Cmp-Att-Int 5-9-1 8-11-0

Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0

Penalties-yards 0-0 1-5

Punts-average 4-25.3 1-43.0

———

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–Wellston: Seth Lambert 11-46 TD, Johnny Scott 5-51 TD, Mason Collins 3-99 TD, Josh Clarkson 6-11, Jarrettt Meacham 1-minus 1; Fairland: Quentin Cremeans 4-13, Jack Hayden 2-90, Peyton Jackson 3-50, Kam Kitts 3-6, Lucas Bompus 3-30, Garrett Massie 4-4.

PASSING–Wellston: Johnny Scott 5-9-1 37; Fairland: Peyton Jackson 8-12-0 145 2-TD.

RECEIVING–Wellston: Kale Faught 4-26, Evan Canter 1-11, ; Fairland: Brycen Hunt 3-71, Jack Hayden 2-37 TD, C.J. Graham 1-17, Christian Collins 2-20.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–None.