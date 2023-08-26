EDITORIAL: NWTF serves Lawrence County well Published 12:00 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

As Lawrence County Commissioner Mike Finley noted in this week’s meeting of the commission, the annual fundraising dinner for the National Wild Turkey Federation is set for today.

NWTF is an asset to our county, from their preservation efforts for the wild turkey habitat, to events such as the Wheelin’ Sportsmen, which makes fishing accessible to the disabled at Lake Vesuvius, they are community-minded and do a lot of good.

And, each fall, the South Hills Longbeards chapter makes our pages with their sizable donation of turkeys to area food banks and pantries. These donations are then split up and distributed through charitable efforts, such as the Chesapeake Community Mission Outreach giveaway at Christmas or Harvest for the Hungry’s similar effort at Thanksgiving.

Today’s dinner is set for 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus in Ironton and we encourage all who can to attend.

And, for those who can’t make it, or those who might be interested in getting involved in NWTF’s efforts, we recommend you check out the group’s website www.southhillslongbeards.org.