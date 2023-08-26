Grant awarded to Third and Center Published 12:00 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

NWTF fundraising dinner set for today

The Lawrence County Commission awarded a $500 grant to Ironton-based nonprofit Third and Center at Tuesday’s meeting.

The grants were part of Project First Impression funding, awarded for beautification projects.

Third and Center’s past projects have included mural, crosswalk art and other public art in Ironton, as well as the Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival and the annual Ohio River Run.

Commissioner DeAnna Holliday, who founded the Project First Impression initiative, which she campaigned for when seeking her seat, said the commission has additional funds available for projects and encouraged people to apply.

“There are still awards available,” she said. “If anyone has a project in the community, they should take advantage of those remaining funds,” she said.

In commissioners reports, Commissioner Mike Finley encouraged the public to attend the national Wild Turkey Federation’s 50th anniversary fundraising dinner on Saturday, Aug. 26, set for 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus.

“It’s a great thing,” Finley said. “It helps them give away turkeys at Thanksgiving and we hope everyone comes out.”

The rest of the commission’s meeting was limited to usual business, which included:

• Approving and signing the Airport Sponsor Final Closeout report and approving the payout of $91,005.

• Receiving and filing the Certificate of County Auditor that the total appropriations from each fund do not exceed the Official Estimate of Resources.

• Awarded the Township Resurfacing 2023 Bid Recommendation sated Aug. 17, 2023 for the county township resurfacing project to the Shelly Company of Thornville in the amount of $1.740,516.34.

• Awarded the Resurfacing 2023 Phase 2 Project to the Shelly Company of Thornville in the amount of $768,348.05.

• Awarded the PW 342 Mason Township Road 159 Landslide Repair to Allard Excavation in the amount of $754,348.05.

• Approved and signed the Joint Development Agreement to Develop a Southern Ohio Regional Sports Complex and Travel Recreation Complex in Lawrence County/City of Ironton, pending approval from the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office.

• Met in executive session regarding legal contracts.