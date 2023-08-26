Promoting healthy living Published 12:00 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

Health department offers weekly pilates class

SOUTH POINT — In their continuing effort to promote healthy lifestyles in the region, the Lawrence County Health Department has launched a weekly pilates class.

The sessions are offered, free of charge, each Tuesday at the South Point Community Center, Camryn Zornes, health educator for the Lawrence County Health Department, said.

Instructing this week’s class was Jodi Fields, of Eternal Yoga. Zornes said instructors for the classes will rotate.

The classes are paid for through a preconception and inter-conception health grant the department received to promote healthy living, fitness and nutrition and nutrition.

Zornes said the class meets 4:30-5:30 p.m. the next few weeks, but, beginning Sept. 5, will run from 5-6 p.m.

All pilates classes will take place at the community center and run through the end of September. The community center, which was renovated last year, is located 408 Second St. W. in South Point.

It is the latest offering by the health department through the grant.

Earlier this summer, a healthy meal prep class was offered at Ohio University Southern, instructed by Viviane Khounlavong.

Zornes said a nutrition class is set for Ohio University Southern, which will be instructed by Debbie Carpenter, and be offered on Tuesdays, from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Center.

All classes are free of charge and open to the public.

For more information, contact the health department at 740-532-3962.