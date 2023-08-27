Charity concert set for Tuesday Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 27, 2023

The Ironton Farmers Market will be host to the season finale of the Tuesday Night Concert Series this week, with a special event supporting a good cause.

A charity concert will take place at 6:30 p.m., which will serve to raise monetary and food donations for Harvest for the Hungry food pantry in Ironton.

The All-Star Night for the Needy will feature a performance by Jason Mays, while other performers, who have played the space this season, are invited to come back and join the show, Sam Heighton, executive director of Ironton aLive!, who organizes the shows along with Studiomo Productions, said.

The concert series is free and open to the public, but attendees are encouraged to make donations at this show.

This week’s show is sponsored by Pizza Hut, who will be donating to the cause.

Other sponsors for the season include Glockner Dealerships, Perry Distributors, the Ironton Council for the Arts, Armory Smoke House, Mariott TownPlace Suites, Phillips Funeral Home, Melini Cucina Italian Restaurant, Gold Street Auto Repair, Appalachian Mechanical, Ohio Valley Bank, The Shakery, Patties & Pints, J&J Maintenance, Holiday Inn Express, Portable Solutions and ServPro of Southern Scioto and Lawrence County.

Harvest for the Hungry is an interdenominational food pantry in Ironton.