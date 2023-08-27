Interviews next week for 150+ jobs at Sandy’s Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 27, 2023

ASHLAND, Ky. — Dozens of jobs are expected to be filled next week, as Sandy’s Racing & Gaming conducts on-the-spot interviews for good paying part-time and full-time positions.

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, Sandy’s leadership team will be at the Boyd County Convention Center, prepared to interview and make employment offers to those whose experience and interviews stand out from others.

“We’re seeking creative bartenders, hard-working kitchen staff, friendly player services associates, talented IT technicians and more,” said John Marshall, President of Sandy’s. “We are ‘All In’ on offering good wages and benefits and a great place to work in an industry where you can build a lifelong career.”

All applicants must be 18 or older to apply. Part-time wages start at $15 an hour, with salaried packages to be offered for full-time positions. Positions also include sports book agents, revenue auditors and security agents, among other roles.

Sandy’s Gaming is an entertainment facility now under construction at 10699 U.S. 60 in Ashland and is set to open in October. It is part of a $75 million investment to build Kentucky’s first quarter horse racetrack, which is expected to open in Spring 2025.

In addition to next week’s job fair, Sandy’s plans to offer open interviews again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the Boyd County Convention Center.

Applications will also be accepted online at www.sandysgaming.com/employment.