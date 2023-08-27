Saturday’s Ohio High School Football Scores

Published 12:26 am Sunday, August 27, 2023

By The Associated Press

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Saturday’s Football Scores

Barnesville 38, Bellaire 14

Beavercreek 62, Day. Ponitz Tech. 7

Cin. Deer Park 30, Cin. Shroder 0

Cin. Mt. Healthy 40, Hamilton Ross 14

Cin. St. Xavier 44, Detroit King, Mich. 8

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 52, Lucasville Valley 6

Cols. Northland 57, Whitehall-Yearling 29

Delphos St. John’s 42, Lima Cent. Cath. 40

Dematha, Md. 35, Springfield 7

Garfield Hts. 18, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 16

Garrettsville Garfield 61, Warren JFK 26

Gates Mills Hawken 48, Garfield Hts. Trinity 12

Ironton 35, Jackson 14

Kirtland 49, Rocky River Lutheran W. 14

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 35, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 6

Leavittsburg LaBrae 20, Youngs. Valley Christian 0

Linsly, W.Va. 42, Richmond Hts. 0

Mentor Lake Cath. 39, Parma Hts. Holy Name 20

Paramus Catholic, N.J. 43, Cle. Hts. 41

Rootstown 26, Warren Champion 0

S. Charleston SE 30, Sidney Lehman 21

S. Point 27, Albany Alexander 14

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 28, Cin. Finneytown 7

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 30, Strasburg-Franklin 0

W. Liberty-Salem 42, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 7

Waldron, Mich. 28, Lakeside Danbury 24

Warren Harding 20, Akr. Buchtel 16

Williamsburg 54, New Richmond 39

