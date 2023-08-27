Saturday’s Ohio High School Football Scores
Published 12:26 am Sunday, August 27, 2023
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Saturday’s Football Scores
Barnesville 38, Bellaire 14
Beavercreek 62, Day. Ponitz Tech. 7
Cin. Deer Park 30, Cin. Shroder 0
Cin. Mt. Healthy 40, Hamilton Ross 14
Cin. St. Xavier 44, Detroit King, Mich. 8
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 52, Lucasville Valley 6
Cols. Northland 57, Whitehall-Yearling 29
Delphos St. John’s 42, Lima Cent. Cath. 40
Dematha, Md. 35, Springfield 7
Garfield Hts. 18, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 16
Garrettsville Garfield 61, Warren JFK 26
Gates Mills Hawken 48, Garfield Hts. Trinity 12
Ironton 35, Jackson 14
Kirtland 49, Rocky River Lutheran W. 14
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 35, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 6
Leavittsburg LaBrae 20, Youngs. Valley Christian 0
Linsly, W.Va. 42, Richmond Hts. 0
Mentor Lake Cath. 39, Parma Hts. Holy Name 20
Paramus Catholic, N.J. 43, Cle. Hts. 41
Rootstown 26, Warren Champion 0
S. Charleston SE 30, Sidney Lehman 21
S. Point 27, Albany Alexander 14
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 28, Cin. Finneytown 7
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 30, Strasburg-Franklin 0
W. Liberty-Salem 42, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 7
Waldron, Mich. 28, Lakeside Danbury 24
Warren Harding 20, Akr. Buchtel 16
Williamsburg 54, New Richmond 39