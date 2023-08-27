Tim Throckmorton: A moment of truth Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 27, 2023

Websters 1828 Dictionary defines truth as Conformity to fact or reality; exact accordance with that which is, or has been, or shall be.

The truth of history constitutes its whole value. We rely on the truth of the scriptural prophecies. Today’s Merriam Webster’s definition includes, “the truth: the real facts about something: the things that are true, the quality or state of being true, a statement or idea that is true or accepted as true.”

Truth today is filled varying opinions and definitions. Just ask SIRI and she’ll point you quickly to Wikipedia which kicks open the door to a number of opinions and in a postmodern world that denies that truth can be known, the question is more important than ever to answer.

Email newsletter signup

You see Truth is not simply whatever works; Truth is not what makes people feel good. Truth is not what the majority says is true. Fifty-one percent of a group can reach a wrong conclusion. Truth is not defined by what is intended. Good intentions can still be wrong. Truth is not simply what is believed. A lie believed is still a lie.

Dr. Everett Piper a columnist for The Washington Times writes, “If truth is our goal, we must look past the people and look to the guiding principles of their worldview. A person’s worldview sets the context for their truthfulness or lack thereof. Marxism set the stage for Stalin’s deception and Pol Pot’s killing fields. Social Darwinism was the predicate for Auschwitz’s lie that “work sets you free,” and Robespierre’s atheism led to the “justice” of the guillotine. Ideas have consequences.”

Truth embraced and believed is one thing for it can change a life setting the one embracing truth free from the bondage of the past to enjoy all the blessings the creator has planned for them.

However, truth acknowledged and ignored is another scenario altogether causing one to miss the greatest joy in this life and in the life to come. Truth is still truth whether inconvenient or not. The truth matters, especially when you’re on the receiving end of a lie… And nowhere is this more important than in the arena of faith and religion. Eternity is an awfully long time to be wrong.

Missing the truth can lead one in the wrong direction and that can be bad, really bad! Such as the story of the failed escape attempt in Mexico. In November 1975, 75 convicts started digging a secret tunnel designed to bring them up at the other side of the wall of Saltillo Prison in northern Mexico. On April 18, 1976, guided by pure genius, they tunneled up into the nearby courtroom in which many of them had been sentenced. The surprised judges returned all 75 to jail. Like I said, the direction you are moving matters! The truth of the matter is that you and I are headed spiritually in one direction or another. The sad fact is that many don’t realize they are going in the wrong direction until it is too late. The brakes are applied but the damage has been done.

A common complaint against truth or anyone claiming to have absolute truth in matters of faith and religion is that such a stance is “narrow-minded” or that it is arrogant to claim that someone is right, and another person is wrong. Yet another complaint against truth is that it is offensive and divisive to claim one has the truth. Instead, the critic argues, all that matters is sincerity. The problem with this position is that truth is immune to sincerity. The fact is that Truth is unaffected by sincerity. Someone who picks up a bottle of poison and sincerely believes it is lemonade will still suffer the unfortunate effects of the poison. Finally, truth cares nothing of desire. A person may strongly desire that their car has not run out of gas, but if the gauge says the tank is empty and the car will not run any farther, then no desire in the world will miraculously cause the car to keep going.

Jesus, who was facing the immanent death of the cross and surrounded by his dear friends wanted to give them something to remember as they faced the uncertainties of the days that lie ahead for them said to them in John 14, “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know. Thomas saith unto him, Lord, we know not whither thou goest; and how can we know the way? Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” To know the truth, let me recommend that you get to know Jesus.

Tim Throckmorton is the national director of Family Resource Council’s Community Impact Teams.