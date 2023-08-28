Herd vs. Virginia Tech home game sold out Published 10:14 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

By GRANT TRAYLOR

Marshall A.D. Strategic Communications

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall Ticket Office has announced that Marshall Football’s Sept. 23 contest against Virginia Tech is officially sold out.

“We are super-grateful for this outcome – our first sellout of the 2023 season,” said Christian Spears, Marshall Director of Athletics. “We expect more of these and are planning for them.”

The game will be Marshall’s first home game against a Power Five opponent since meeting N.C. State in the 2018 season.

It will be the 14th meeting overall and fourth meeting all-time between the teams in Huntington. Marshall has won two of the three previous contests here in Huntington.

“When this community honors us with their presence, it inspires us to deliver them an awesome in-game experience,” said Christian Spears, Marshall Director of Athletics. “Our team appreciates the commitment of our fanbase. They play for them, they play for each other and they play for Marshall. That’s what makes us all part of it! Together, we cannot lose!”

Those still looking to attend the game against Virginia Tech are encouraged to purchase through SeatGeek.

To guarantee your spot at future 2023 home games, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through HerdZone or by calling the Marshall Ticket Office at 800-THE-HERD.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets for all other 2023 home games now.