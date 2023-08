Jacqueline Bowman Published 8:34 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

Jacqueline Bowman, 79, of South Point, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Harbor Healthcare of Ironton.

Graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery in South Point. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, of Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.