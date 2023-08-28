Linda Ison Published 8:33 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

Oct. 21, 1941 — Aug. 26, 2023

Linda Elaine Ison, 81, of Pedro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

She passed peacefully with all four children by her side. She was born Oct. 21,1941, in Ironton, to the late Earl Miller and Louise Layne Miller.

Linda was a 1959 graduate of Blackfork High School and received her bachelor’s degree in education from Ohio University. She was a retired school teacher for the Rock Hill School System.

In her spare time she loved to golf and work in the garden. Her favorite daily activity was cooking, and her biggest excitement was preparing holiday meals for all the family to enjoy.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Ison, in 2012, after 53 years of marriage. She was also preceded by a sister, Vesta Floyd, and three brothers, Dave Miller, Steve Miller and John Miller.

Linda is survived by her four children, Doug Ison, and wife, Paula, of Jackson, Dave Ison, and wife, Jana, of Pedro, Teresa Schlaegel, and husband, John, of Newark, and Sherri Webb, of Georgetown, Kentucky; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren; two sisters, Karen Cox and Susan Hontas; and a brother; Bob Miller.

In keeping with Linda’s wishes, there will be no funeral service.

Graveside services were at the Ison Family Cemetery in Pedro. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the Ison family. To leave online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net