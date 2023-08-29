Flyers slip by Redmen Published 8:36 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Eli Whaley had a hand, well, a foot, in the St. Joseph offense.

Whaley scored one goal and had an assist for a second goal as the Flyers slipped past the Rock Hill Redmen 2-1 in a non-league soccer game on Monday.

Landon Rowe had the key play late in the game when he used a header to block a shot by Rock Hill’s Jaxon Rose and prevented the Redmen from tying the score.

Wesley Neal put the Flyers up 1-0 at the 15:29 mark of the first half with a rebound shot off the goalkeeper and an assist by Whaley.

Rock Hill tied the game just before the half when Dylan Griffith scored off a corner kick by Christian Depriest with 2:59 left on the clock.

The Flyers scored what would be the winning goal when Eli Whaley scored off a corner kick from Jack Whaley.

Flyers’ goalkeeper Evan Balestra had 6 saves.

The Flyers (4-0) took 26 shots with 13 on goal. Rowe led St. Joseph with 10 total shots with 4 on goal. Neal took 4 shots with 3 on goal.

Redmen goalkeeper Jaxson Bridenthal had 11 saves.

St. Joseph will host Western on Thursday in the Southern Ohio Conference opener.

Rock Hill (0-2-1) visits Chesapeake on Thursday at 7:30 in the Ohio Valley Conference opener,

Rock Hill 1 0 = 1

St. Joseph 1 1 = 2

First Half

SJ — Wesley Neal (Eli Whaley) 15:239

RH — Dylan Griffith (assist Christian Depriest) 2:59

Second Half

SJ — Eli Whaley (assist Jack Whaley) 15:24

—————

Statistics

Shots—Rock Hill 11, St. Joseph 26 (Landon Rowe 10, Wesley Neal 4)

Shots on Goal—Rock Hill 7, St. Joseph 13

Goalkeeper Saves—RH: Jaxson Bridenthal 11; SJ: Evan Balestra 6

Corner kicks: Rock Hill 4, St. Joseph 2

Fouls: Rock Hill 12, St. Joseph 10