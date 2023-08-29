Flyers slip by Redmen
Published 8:36 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023
By Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com
Eli Whaley had a hand, well, a foot, in the St. Joseph offense.
Whaley scored one goal and had an assist for a second goal as the Flyers slipped past the Rock Hill Redmen 2-1 in a non-league soccer game on Monday.
Landon Rowe had the key play late in the game when he used a header to block a shot by Rock Hill’s Jaxon Rose and prevented the Redmen from tying the score.
Wesley Neal put the Flyers up 1-0 at the 15:29 mark of the first half with a rebound shot off the goalkeeper and an assist by Whaley.
Rock Hill tied the game just before the half when Dylan Griffith scored off a corner kick by Christian Depriest with 2:59 left on the clock.
The Flyers scored what would be the winning goal when Eli Whaley scored off a corner kick from Jack Whaley.
Flyers’ goalkeeper Evan Balestra had 6 saves.
The Flyers (4-0) took 26 shots with 13 on goal. Rowe led St. Joseph with 10 total shots with 4 on goal. Neal took 4 shots with 3 on goal.
Redmen goalkeeper Jaxson Bridenthal had 11 saves.
St. Joseph will host Western on Thursday in the Southern Ohio Conference opener.
Rock Hill (0-2-1) visits Chesapeake on Thursday at 7:30 in the Ohio Valley Conference opener,
Rock Hill 1 0 = 1
St. Joseph 1 1 = 2
First Half
SJ — Wesley Neal (Eli Whaley) 15:239
RH — Dylan Griffith (assist Christian Depriest) 2:59
Second Half
SJ — Eli Whaley (assist Jack Whaley) 15:24
—————
Statistics
Shots—Rock Hill 11, St. Joseph 26 (Landon Rowe 10, Wesley Neal 4)
Shots on Goal—Rock Hill 7, St. Joseph 13
Goalkeeper Saves—RH: Jaxson Bridenthal 11; SJ: Evan Balestra 6
Corner kicks: Rock Hill 4, St. Joseph 2
Fouls: Rock Hill 12, St. Joseph 10