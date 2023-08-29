Flyers slip by Redmen

Published 8:36 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

By Jim Walker


St. Joseph Flyers Landon Rowe (far right) uses a header to make a big block on a shot by Rock Hill Redmen’s Jaxon Rose (28) late in the game on Monday. Looking on at the play are St. Joseph defenders Bryson “Smokey” Burcham (44), Eli Whaley (2) and goalkeeper Evan Balestra. The Flyers edged the Redmen 2-1. (Tim Gearhart Sports Photos/For The Ironton Tribune)

 


Looking to get possession of the ball are the St. Joseph Flyers’ Jack Whaley (left), Ian Whaley (2) and Rock Hill Redmen Ben Simpson (right). The Flyers edged the Redmen 2-1 on Monday. (Tim Gearhart Sports Photos/For The Ironton Tribune)

 


St. Joseph Flyers’ Brady “Quinn” Medinger uses his head to pass the ball to a teammate during Monday’s non-league soccer game. The Flyers got past the Redmen 2-1. (Tim Gearhart Sports Photos/For The Ironton Tribune)

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Eli Whaley had a hand, well, a foot, in the St. Joseph offense.

Whaley scored one goal and had an assist for a second goal as the Flyers slipped past the Rock Hill Redmen 2-1 in a non-league soccer game on Monday.

Landon Rowe had the key play late in the game when he used a header to block a shot by Rock Hill’s Jaxon Rose and prevented the Redmen from tying the score.

Wesley Neal put the Flyers up 1-0 at the 15:29 mark of the first half with a rebound shot off the goalkeeper and an assist by Whaley.

Rock Hill tied the game just before the half when Dylan Griffith scored off a corner kick by Christian Depriest with 2:59 left on the clock.

The Flyers scored what would be the winning goal when Eli Whaley scored off a corner kick from Jack Whaley.

Flyers’ goalkeeper Evan Balestra had 6 saves.

The Flyers (4-0) took 26 shots with 13 on goal. Rowe led St. Joseph with 10 total shots with 4 on goal. Neal took 4 shots with 3 on goal.

Redmen goalkeeper Jaxson Bridenthal had 11 saves.

St. Joseph will host Western on Thursday in the Southern Ohio Conference opener.

Rock Hill (0-2-1) visits Chesapeake on Thursday at 7:30 in the Ohio Valley Conference opener,

Rock Hill 1 0 = 1

St. Joseph 1 1 = 2

First Half

SJ — Wesley Neal (Eli Whaley) 15:239

RH — Dylan Griffith (assist Christian Depriest) 2:59

Second Half

SJ — Eli Whaley (assist Jack Whaley) 15:24

—————

Statistics

Shots—Rock Hill 11, St. Joseph 26 (Landon Rowe 10, Wesley Neal 4)

Shots on Goal—Rock Hill 7, St. Joseph 13

Goalkeeper Saves—RH: Jaxson Bridenthal 11; SJ: Evan Balestra 6

Corner kicks: Rock Hill 4, St. Joseph 2

Fouls: Rock Hill 12, St. Joseph 10

