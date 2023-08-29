Harbor Health event rescheduled Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Will now take place on Thursday

A food truck and vendor event, which was supposed to have taken place last week at Harbor Health Care, was rescheduled due to concerns about the heat index.

The event is now set for 2-4 p.m. on Thursday.

In addition to food and vendors, the event will also serve to aid in the mission of a local animal rescue group.

Tammy Gill, activities director for the senior living facility, said the event is being organized for residents, staff and their families, as well as the public.

She said Ashland Animal Rescue will also be on hand, with animals in need of homes, who can be adopted on site.

Harbor Health care is located at 1050 Clinton St.