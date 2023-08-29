New members join ACTC Board of Directors Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

ASHLAND, Ky. — The Ashland Community and Technical College Board of Directors welcomed members John Stewart and Laura Patrick in a ceremony held on Monday.

John Stewart previously served on the board from 2006-2017, in addition to serving as the Board Chair from 2007-2017. This will be Laura Patrick’s first term serving on the board. Currently, Laura serves as the director of King’s Daughters Health Foundation and Team Recognition.

Ann Perkins was also re-appointed to the ACTC Board of Directors in June by Governor Andy Beshear. Ann previously served as a board member from 2008-2019. She has served as the Executive Director of Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky since 1998 and is a proud ACTC alumnus.

“We’re so excited to have them on our board,” Chair Rick Clark said. It takes every one of us to make it all happen, and these individuals are ones who will serve with passion and make it a priority to give back to our community.”

During the ceremony, Kathryn Lamp and Brooke Robinson were also recognized for their time spent serving on the Board of Directors.

“We are so grateful for Kathryn and Brooke’s service on our board.” Ferguson said. “Their leadership was instrumental in the organizational success we are seeing today.”