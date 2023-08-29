Wheelersburg woman arrested, man sought after theft call Published 2:19 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

A woman was arrested and a man is at large, after the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a vehicle break in on Friday.

Sheriff David Thoroughman said that his office received a call from a victim stating that their vehicle had been broken into and items stolen. This occurred while they were at the Wheelersburg Football Game, one of the items stolen was a credit card.

Sheriff Thoroughman said on Saturday, detectives were able to trace credit card charges made at a local gas station and Walmart in New Boston and were able to identify two suspects from surveillance videos.

Detectives responded to 262 Kinker Drive in Wheelersburg and located the female suspect and arrested her without incident. The second suspect, a male, is still on the run and wanted.

Arrested was Gidget Michelle Timberman, 29. Timberman was charged with receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth degree felony, three counts of telecommunication fraud, a fifth degree felony, and forgery, a fifth degree felony. She was held in the Scioto County Jail on a $12,500 bond and appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, where she was allowed to sign her own bond.

Thoroughman said the male has been identified as Michael Dustin Kerns, aka Miller, 37, of Wheelersburg. Kerns is wanted on the same charges.

Thoroughman stated this is still an ongoing investigation, which could result in more charges being presented at the Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date. Anyone with information should contact detective John Cart at 740-354-7327.