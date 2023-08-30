Cemetery walk set for Sept. 30 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Museum to host Harvest Festival on Oct. 14

One of the most popular events hosted by the Lawrence County Historical Society is set to make its return in a month.

The annual Historic Cemetery Walk at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton is set for 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 30, Nicole Cox, president of the Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society, said.

The event, which is free and open to the public, typically draws hundreds to the historic cemetery, where members of the community dress as the notable figures buried there and share the stories of their lives.

It was started by Debbie Rogers in the 1990s, Cox said.

Founded in the 1870s, Woodland Cemetery is the final resting place of people such as ironmaster Nannie Kelly Wright, World War I flying ace Col. William Lambert, acclaimed author and illustrator Edward Gorey and Imperial Russian Ballet dancer Antoinette Sherpetoska Peters, all of whom have been featured as characters in the walk.

Shuttles will be available from the parking at the cemetery’s entrance and maps of the walk’s route will be sold for $3.

Cox said the museum has another big event planned for the fall, with a Harvest Festival set for Oct. 14, beginning at noon. (This is a new date for the event, which was originally planned for Oct. 7.)

The event, which will take place at the museum, will feature the historic Conestoga wagon on display, while Cox said beans, cornbread, fried potatoes and other food will be served. Cost is $5 per plate.

The museum is located at 506 S. Sixth St. in Ironton.