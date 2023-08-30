Herd’s Kinsey signs deal with Utah Jazz Published 7:10 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

By CODY LINN

Associate Director Marshall Sports Information

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Former Marshall University men’s basketball guard Taevion Kinsey signed a contract with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, as announced by team. Kinsey signs after playing for the Jazz at the 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League and NBA 2K24 Summer League.

The Columbus, Ohio, native had quite the ending to his collegiate career as he was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, All-SBC First-Team and was a 2023 Lou Henson Award Finalist.

Kinsey scored 706 points (22.1 per game) to lead the conference and rank seventh in the nation in the 2022-23 season. Kinsey’s 20 games of 20 or more points and his 271 made field goals also led the Sun Belt while ranking third in Division I men’s basketball with his made field goals. He tallied a career-high 37 points at Georgia State on February 11, the most by any student-athlete in a Sun Belt Conference game in the 2022-23 season.

In addition to his scoring prowess, Kinsey ranked second in the conference in total assists (173) and assists per game (5.4). He became the program’s all-time scoring leader with 2,641 points, passing Jon Elmore in the SBC quarterfinals against Texas State. He also became the all-time leader in made field goals earlier this season when he passed Skip Henderson’s mark of 1,000 at Old Dominion.