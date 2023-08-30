Man killed in Scioto County motorcycle crash Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

No other vehicles from group involved in accident

Lucasville — A central Ohio man was killed on Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Scioto County.

According to the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Todd White, 57, of London, was heading southbound on State Route 823 on a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle, negotiating a left curve, at about 10:30 a.m.

Troopers said White drove off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. He was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

White was riding in a group of motorcycles at the time of the crash and no other motorcycles were involved. He was wearing a helmet and speed was said not to be a factor in the crash.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Valley Township EMS and Volunteer Fire Department.