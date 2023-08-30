Police: No foul play suspected with body Published 3:05 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Found on Ironton riverbank on Tuesday

The Ironton Police Department said they do not suspect foul play, following the discovery of a body on Tuesday on the riverbank.

According to a news release from Det. Capt. Brian Pauley with the department, the body of a deceased male was located by a city employee near the North Second Street overpass at about 1:30 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

The body has been identified as Terren Jenkins, 31.

Pauley addressed social media commentary on police issues in recent weeks.

“We’ve had several cases in the recent months that have been scrutinized on social media because of lack of information given,” he said in the news release. “But, many of our cases, including this one, are still under investigation and, while under investigation, this information can not be released. We’re living in a time where social media can be a great resource, but it can also cause many issues during an investigation. Rumors or false information are spread to fill in blanks in the story, which can halt or turn the investigation in the wrong direction. This information gets misinterpreted or misconstrued when used to help someone fill their own agenda.”

Pauley said the department “takes all cases and investigations serious and treats all of them with the same respect and responsibility.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.