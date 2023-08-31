AAA: Gas prices tumble in Ohio

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

By Staff Reports

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is eight cents lower this week at $3.530 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.53

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:  

• $3.691       Athens

• $3.491       Chillicothe

• $3.628       Gallipolis

• $3.699       Ironton

• $3.621       Jackson

• $3.502       Portsmouth 

• $3.576       Waverly

