AAA: Gas prices tumble in Ohio
Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 31, 2023
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is eight cents lower this week at $3.530 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.53
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
• $3.691 Athens
• $3.491 Chillicothe
• $3.628 Gallipolis
• $3.699 Ironton
• $3.621 Jackson
• $3.502 Portsmouth
• $3.576 Waverly