AAA: Gas prices tumble in Ohio Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is eight cents lower this week at $3.530 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.53

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

• $3.691 Athens

• $3.491 Chillicothe

• $3.628 Gallipolis

• $3.699 Ironton

• $3.621 Jackson

• $3.502 Portsmouth

• $3.576 Waverly