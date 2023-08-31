Marshall Health names new department administrators for pediatrics, psychiatry Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Angela Myhrwold has been named department administrator for Marshall Psychiatry. She joined Marshall Health in 2015 as an operations analyst before being named operations manager in 2019.

Prior to joining Marshall Health, she served as the director of marketing and public relations at Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa, Kentucky, for nine years.

Myhrwold oversees the day-to-day operations, administrative and human resources functions of Marshall Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, a 20-physician, 24-resident clinical department of Marshall Health.

In addition to general adult, child and adolescent psychiatry the department also specializes in intellectual and developmental disorders, a memory disorders and dementia clinic, and psychologic testing for adults and children.

The Marshall Psychiatry team provides outpatient psychiatry and/or psychology services and therapy to the Cabell Huntington Hospital Recovery Center, Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center, Marshall University Campus Counseling Center, Southern Highlands as well as inpatient services at Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Lakin Hospital and Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital.

A native of Huntington, West Virginia, Myhrwold earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Marshall University.

Cole Woodrum has been named department administrator for Marshall Pediatrics. Woodrum is a two-time graduate of Marshall University with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing and a master’s degree in business administration.

He previously worked as a business analyst in the orthopaedics and general surgery departments at Marshall Health. Prior to his work with Marshall Health, he held various positions with Marshall University Athletics, with the most recent being assistant athletic director. Woodrum also serves as a board member for the Quarterback Club of Huntington.

In his new role, Woodrum oversees the day-to-day operations, administrative and human resources functions of Marshall Pediatrics, which includes more than 40 physicians and four clinic locations in Huntington, Barboursville and Teays Valley.