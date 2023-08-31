South Point boy to be featured in Times Square

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

By Staff Reports

Colton Tomblin, of South Point, will appear as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation on Sept. 9 (Submitted photo)

Tomblin to represent the Down Syndrome community in video

NEW YORK — Colton Tomblin of South Point, will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 9, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. 

The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. 

Email newsletter signup

“These collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way,” the National Down Syndorm Society said in a news release.

The photo of Tomblin was selected from more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. His photo will be shown on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square, thanks to the support of ClearChannel Outdoor. 

The two screens are located above Dos Caminos restaurant in Father Duffy Square. The presentation will be live streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Sept. 9.

More News

AAA: Gas prices tumble in Ohio

Marshall Health names new department administrators for pediatrics, psychiatry

Householder moved to Oklahoma prison to begin 20-year sentence

Police: No foul play suspected with body

Print Article

  • Polls

    The USDA has proposed renaming Wayne National Forest to Buckeye National Forest? Do you agree with this proposal?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections