South Point boy to be featured in Times Square Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

Tomblin to represent the Down Syndrome community in video

NEW YORK — Colton Tomblin of South Point, will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 9, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation.

The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states.

“These collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way,” the National Down Syndorm Society said in a news release.

The photo of Tomblin was selected from more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. His photo will be shown on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square, thanks to the support of ClearChannel Outdoor.

The two screens are located above Dos Caminos restaurant in Father Duffy Square. The presentation will be live streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Sept. 9.