Area High School Football Standings
Published 1:00 am Friday, September 1, 2023
High School Football
2023 Regular Season Standings
Ohio Valley Conference
OVC Overall
W L Pts. Opp W L Pts Opp
Ironton 0 0 0 0 2 0 52 28
Chesapeake 0 0 0 0 2 0 61 28
Coal Grove 0 0 0 0 2 0 88 34
Fairand 0 0 0 0 2 0 88 50
Gallipolis 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 0
Portsmouth 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 60
Rock Hill 0 0 0 0 1 1 35 17
South Point 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 60
Southern Ohio Conference
Division I
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Beaver Eastern 0 0 0 0 2 0 95 13
Prts. Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 2 0 106 18
Green 0 0 0 0 0 2 13 91
Sciotoville East 0 0 0 0 2 0 88 44
Symmes Valley 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 67
South Gallia 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 41
Division II
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Wheelersburg 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 34
Portsmouth West 0 0 0 0 1 1 60 46
Waverly 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 55
Northwest 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 22
Lucasville Valley 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 111
Oak Hill 0 0 0 0 0 2 9 46