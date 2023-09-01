Area High School Football Standings

Published 1:00 am Friday, September 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

High School Football

2023 Regular Season Standings

Ohio Valley Conference

    OVC                     Overall

W L Pts. Opp W L Pts Opp

Ironton 0 0 0 0 2 0 52 28

Chesapeake 0 0 0 0 2 0 61 28

Coal Grove 0 0 0 0 2 0 88 34

Fairand 0 0 0 0 2 0 88 50

Gallipolis 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 0

Portsmouth 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 60

Rock Hill 0 0 0 0 1 1 35 17

South Point 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 60

Southern Ohio Conference

Division I

        SOC             Overall

W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp

Beaver Eastern 0 0 0 0 2 0 95 13

Prts. Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 2 0 106 18

Green 0 0 0 0 0 2 13 91

Sciotoville East 0 0 0 0 2 0 88 44

Symmes Valley 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 67

South Gallia 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 41

Division II

        SOC             Overall

W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp

Wheelersburg 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 34

Portsmouth West 0 0 0 0 1 1 60 46

Waverly 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 55

Northwest 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 22

Lucasville Valley 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 111

Oak Hill 0 0 0 0 0 2 9 46

