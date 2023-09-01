Big band concert set for Sunday

Published 12:00 am Friday, September 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

PORTSMOUTH — Fans of 1940s-era music are in for a treat this weekend in Scioto County.

The 35th annual Big Band Reunion Big Band Concert is set for 7 p.m. at Tracy Park in Portsmouth.

The free event will feature an 18-piece band made up of professional musicians from throughout Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana and Kentucky.

They are set to perform two hours of classic American music from the big band era.

The outdoor show is free and open to the public. Gary Billups will serve as bandleader and Anne Stephens will be vocalist and master of ceremonies for the event.

