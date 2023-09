Danny Spurlock Published 6:00 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

Danny Spurlock, 74, of Proctorville, died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at Arbors At Gallipolis.

There will be a graveside service held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30m p.m. at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.