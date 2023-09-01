Flyers, Rowe roll by Western Published 12:56 am Friday, September 1, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

If the St. Joseph Flyers’ offense was a machine on Thursday, Landon Rowe was the engine.

Rowe had a haul as he scored 4 goals and also dished out a pair of assists as the Flyers opened Southern Ohio Conference soccer play with an 11-0 shutout of the Western Indians.

The Flyers (5-0, 1-0) six different players score and five different plays get assists.

St. Joseph goalkeeper Evan Balestra had his second shutout as he recorded 6 saves. Balestra has also allowed just one goal twice and 2 goals once.

Wesley Neal and Zane Dressel scored 2 goals each while “Texas” Jack Whaley and brothers Brady “Quinn” Medinger and Blake Medinger scored one goal each.

Brady Medinger and Whaley had 3 assists each, Neal and Rowe 2 each and Eric Dutey added an assist.

The Flyers scored 5 goals in the first half and got 6 more in the second half.

Western falls to 0-1-1 and 0-1 in the SOC.

The Flyers visit New Boston at 6 p.m. next Thursday a league game.

Western 0 0 = 0

St. Joseph 5 6 = 11

First Half

SJ — Wesley Neal (assist Brady Medinger) 35:11

SJ — Landon Rowe (assist Jack Whaley) 29:52

SJ — Zane Dressel (assist Landon Rowe) 20:04

SJ — Brady Medinger (assist Landon Rowe) 18:04

SJ — Jack Whaley (assist Wesley Neal) 9:25

Second Half

SJ — Landon Rowe (assist Jack Whaley) 37:50

SJ — Landon Rowe (assist Wesley Neal) 34:40

SJ — Wesley Neal (assist Brady Medinger) 31:00

SJ — Landon Rowe (assist Brady Medinger) 27:40

SJ — Blake Medinger (assist Jack Whaley) 24:00

SJ — Zane Dressel (assist Eric Dutey) 1:15

Statistics

Shots: Western 10, St. Joseph 38.

Shots on Goal: Western 6, St. Joseph 21.

Fouls: Western 1, St. Joseph 3

Goalkeepers–Western 10; St. Joseph: Evan Balestra 6