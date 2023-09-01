Flyers, Rowe roll by Western
Published 12:56 am Friday, September 1, 2023
By Jim Walker
If the St. Joseph Flyers’ offense was a machine on Thursday, Landon Rowe was the engine.
Rowe had a haul as he scored 4 goals and also dished out a pair of assists as the Flyers opened Southern Ohio Conference soccer play with an 11-0 shutout of the Western Indians.
The Flyers (5-0, 1-0) six different players score and five different plays get assists.
St. Joseph goalkeeper Evan Balestra had his second shutout as he recorded 6 saves. Balestra has also allowed just one goal twice and 2 goals once.
Wesley Neal and Zane Dressel scored 2 goals each while “Texas” Jack Whaley and brothers Brady “Quinn” Medinger and Blake Medinger scored one goal each.
Brady Medinger and Whaley had 3 assists each, Neal and Rowe 2 each and Eric Dutey added an assist.
The Flyers scored 5 goals in the first half and got 6 more in the second half.
Western falls to 0-1-1 and 0-1 in the SOC.
The Flyers visit New Boston at 6 p.m. next Thursday a league game.
Western 0 0 = 0
St. Joseph 5 6 = 11
First Half
SJ — Wesley Neal (assist Brady Medinger) 35:11
SJ — Landon Rowe (assist Jack Whaley) 29:52
SJ — Zane Dressel (assist Landon Rowe) 20:04
SJ — Brady Medinger (assist Landon Rowe) 18:04
SJ — Jack Whaley (assist Wesley Neal) 9:25
Second Half
SJ — Landon Rowe (assist Jack Whaley) 37:50
SJ — Landon Rowe (assist Wesley Neal) 34:40
SJ — Wesley Neal (assist Brady Medinger) 31:00
SJ — Landon Rowe (assist Brady Medinger) 27:40
SJ — Blake Medinger (assist Jack Whaley) 24:00
SJ — Zane Dressel (assist Eric Dutey) 1:15
Statistics
Shots: Western 10, St. Joseph 38.
Shots on Goal: Western 6, St. Joseph 21.
Fouls: Western 1, St. Joseph 3
Goalkeepers–Western 10; St. Joseph: Evan Balestra 6