Lady Dragons, Stitt blank Blue Angels in OVC soccer

Published 12:59 am Friday, September 1, 2023

By Jim Walker

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — Katie Stitt doesn’t play softball, but she still found a way to pitch a shutout.

Email newsletter signup

Stitt racked up 10 saves as the Fairland goalkeeper to help the Lady Dragons to a 6-0 shutout of the Gallipolis Blue Angels in an Ohio Valley Conference soccer game on Thursday.

Molly Dunlap had 2 goals to lead the offense along with Angela Li who had a goal and 2 assists,

Annabelle Wyant, Joelie Jarrell and Kali Hall all had goals while Morgan Butcher added an assist.

Gallipolis fell to 0-5-1.

Fairland plays at Rock Hill at 6 p.m. on Monday in an OVC game.

More z RSS Twitter

Ohio High School Thursday’s Football Scores

Thursday’s College Football Scores

Area High School Football Standings

Redwomen slip by SP in OVC, 2-1

Print Article

  • Polls

    The USDA has proposed renaming Wayne National Forest to Buckeye National Forest? Do you agree with this proposal?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections