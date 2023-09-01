Lady Dragons, Stitt blank Blue Angels in OVC soccer Published 12:59 am Friday, September 1, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — Katie Stitt doesn’t play softball, but she still found a way to pitch a shutout.

Stitt racked up 10 saves as the Fairland goalkeeper to help the Lady Dragons to a 6-0 shutout of the Gallipolis Blue Angels in an Ohio Valley Conference soccer game on Thursday.

Molly Dunlap had 2 goals to lead the offense along with Angela Li who had a goal and 2 assists,

Annabelle Wyant, Joelie Jarrell and Kali Hall all had goals while Morgan Butcher added an assist.

Gallipolis fell to 0-5-1.

Fairland plays at Rock Hill at 6 p.m. on Monday in an OVC game.